So I was back for a bit, and then I've been gone for months, but it's for a good cause.
I WROTE A ROLE-PLAYING GAME!!!
And yeah, I want to brag about it a bit, because there's so much Multiverse in it!!
A little over a year ago I hooked up with Mark Rein-Hagen, creator of Vampire: the Masquerade. And you know he's a huge Moorcock fan, because he named his company White Wolf and republished all the MM books. So he's on a nostalgia trip, and writing out his first campaign that he ran in high school. He invited me to be a writer, then his managing director, second in his company. Which I was, for 6 months, and that was amazing, but lots of work, so I stepped back to executive editor/lead writer.
Our first book is on kickstarter: bit.ly/lostlorn
*The Curse of BloodStone Isle.*
An island drifts thru the Multiverse. Pirates raided it, intending to use it to plunder the many worlds of the Multiverse, but they awoke pirates sleeping beneath the island. The PCs come to the island and get caught up between the various factions of the island. The ShadowVain cultists of Vampires, the StormTossed worshippers of the CroneCrow, the BlightTorn Pirates, the BleakStone scholars of a fallen city, and the FreeBoot settlers of the island shores.
Mark Rein-Hagen: "Jason, we need a guide to the island."
Me: "It drifts thru the Multiverse, right? It has to be Asquiol."
Mark: "Make it homage. Let's spell it Adzquille. But our friends in the Multiverse will know what we're talking about."
I'm telling you what, working for Mark Rein-Hagen is a blast because as a Moorcock fan, he gets it. The book is such an homage to Mike's inspiration. I'm super proud of it. It's technically a D&D 5E game, but rein-Hagen has never been much on systems, so it's not super critical. I'll probably run it using the new Against the DarkMaster (MERP 3.0) or Legend of the Five Rings as a system.
Anyway... gotta brag about writing a Multiverse RPG book with the White Wolf founder and creator of Vampire: the Masquerade, Mark Rein-Hagen.
Check out the link (here it is again): bit.ly/lostlorn
Lifelong dream achieved!
