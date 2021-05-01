Final Fantasy Warrior of Light is the Eternal Champion (Theory and Spoilers)

Hello everyone, new member here. I have been a huge fan of Michael Moorcock and Final Fantasy since my teenage years, the former being my favorite literary series and the latter being my favorite game series. It was only recently that I discovered they share the same concept of a multiverse with a reincarnating champion in each realm, which was curiously revealed in Patch 5.3 of Final Fantasy XIV.
In the patch of that game, it is revealed that the Warrior of Light from that game is one incarnation in one of numerous realms with another incarnation of that Warrior, and that in each realm, the Warrior is reincarnated into another Warrior of Light after death. The Warrior of Light is cast as a doomed catalyst of change in a multiverse, which is not unlike The Eternal Champion. And in Patch 5.3, the current Warrior of Light must fight an Ascian, ancient primordial wizard trying to restore his own world from before time itself, and this wizard takes on the appearance of the very first Warrior of Light. I was sporting a Moorcock, for sure.
However, I am led to believe the entire game series is linked via a concept known as The Void. Final Fantasy was also heavily inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, and characters can be Light or Dark aligned and must remain in balance, much like Law and Chaos. The presence of references and beings from The Void and creatures that come from it are discussed in the following articles:
This may also be much more than a mere coincidence. Yoshitaka Amano, who provided the concept art for the original Final Fantasy in the late 80s, also began illustrating Michael Moorcock's books in Japan around the same time.
I am totally open to and expecting rebuttals, but I love both series, and probably moreso now. Also I live in Texas now and the libraries have a decent amount of Mr. Moocock's books, so it may be because I have been binging both series. I have to say I feel a bit weird about approaching the nice library girl and asking if she has any Moorcock, though.
