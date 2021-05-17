Announcement

    I became a Second life resident in 2007 and I still am, even if i am no more addict.

    Second life is not a game, second life is a multiverse where any one can do what he wants, as long as he has the means.

    Some people are builders and Mont-Saint Michel has been rebuilt.

    Discussions groups exist about many topics.

    Many people come there to chat, to exchange, or for virtual flirting or virtual sex.

    Role playing exists also, but very bad.

