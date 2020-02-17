What actors would you choose to play your RPG characters?

Inspired by Twitter Chat - What actors would you choose to play your role-playing characters in an adventure party? (2020 Game)
The choices can be any actresses or actors from any time period, during any decade or year of their work.
Examples:
Making a Dungeons & Dragons Party -
Fighter - Human - Male - 1961 Charlton Heston
Barbarian - Human - Male - The Rock (Present Day)
Mage - Sylvan Elf - Female - 1990's Claudia Christian
Rogue - Halfling - Female - Lauren Ridloff (Present Day)
Cleric - Dwarf - Male - 1975 Sean Connery
Monk - Half-Orc - Female - 1994 Bai Ling
Acrobat - High Elf - Male - 1991 Brandon Lee
Supporting Actor
The King - Half Elf - 1982 Rutger Hauer
etc.
Thanks for playing!
