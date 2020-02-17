Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany


Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you!
See more
See less

What actors would you choose to play your RPG characters?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    What actors would you choose to play your RPG characters?

    Inspired by Twitter Chat - What actors would you choose to play your role-playing characters in an adventure party? (2020 Game)

    The choices can be any actresses or actors from any time period, during any decade or year of their work.

    Examples:

    Making a Dungeons & Dragons Party -

    Fighter - Human - Male - 1961 Charlton Heston
    Barbarian - Human - Male - The Rock (Present Day)
    Mage - Sylvan Elf - Female - 1990's Claudia Christian
    Rogue - Halfling - Female - Lauren Ridloff (Present Day)
    Cleric - Dwarf - Male - 1975 Sean Connery
    Monk - Half-Orc - Female - 1994 Bai Ling
    Acrobat - High Elf - Male - 1991 Brandon Lee

    Supporting Actor

    The King - Half Elf - 1982 Rutger Hauer

    etc.


    Thanks for playing!



    "With a deep, not-unhappy sigh, Elric prepared to do battle with an army." (Red Pearls)
    - Michael Moorcock
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X