Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) - Anyone playing this?

I've been playing MMOs for many years off and on.
I started with "Dark age of Camelot". a sort of Arthurian Fantasy RPG.
Then went to World of Warcraft for a while until I got bored with it.
Played a few others as well.
Also played and ran Neverwinter Night servers, which are sort of like MMOs.
Anyway, Eventually ESO came out and whilst it had a pretty shaky start with Server stability, game bugs etc.
Eventually it went to a no subscription option (although you still need to buy the game).
That's when I jumped on board and played.
It was fun at first, but I got bored after a while and left if for quite a while (several months).
So a few days ago, I reinstalled it ( 100gb download and 40gb update).
It's really improved and I've been playing on the NA (North American) servers.
It feels quite different than the usual MMOs out there and whilst they are pushing upgrade chests, subscription plans etc, certainly fropm a PvE perspective, I've not felt the need to do that.
The world itself is well laid out, has some great quests, storylines etc to just get into.
Actually it's been a real timesink, which is something to watch out for.
Anyone playing this?
I play from East coast of Australia, so GMT +10.
