Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) - Anyone playing this?

    Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) - Anyone playing this?

    I've been playing MMOs for many years off and on.
    I started with "Dark age of Camelot". a sort of Arthurian Fantasy RPG.
    Then went to World of Warcraft for a while until I got bored with it.
    Played a few others as well.
    Also played and ran Neverwinter Night servers, which are sort of like MMOs.

    Anyway, Eventually ESO came out and whilst it had a pretty shaky start with Server stability, game bugs etc.
    Eventually it went to a no subscription option (although you still need to buy the game).
    That's when I jumped on board and played.
    It was fun at first, but I got bored after a while and left if for quite a while (several months).

    So a few days ago, I reinstalled it ( 100gb download and 40gb update).
    It's really improved and I've been playing on the NA (North American) servers.

    It feels quite different than the usual MMOs out there and whilst they are pushing upgrade chests, subscription plans etc, certainly fropm a PvE perspective, I've not felt the need to do that.
    The world itself is well laid out, has some great quests, storylines etc to just get into.
    Actually it's been a real timesink, which is something to watch out for.

    Anyone playing this?
    I play from East coast of Australia, so GMT +10.
    I used to play and it was really fun, but the updates had become so massive and way too time consuming that I just gave up. I might consider getting back into it someday, but at the moment I just don't have the time.
      MMOs are a timesink for sure.
      I find ESO to be more casual player friendly though and I try not to get hung up over using all that the game offers... which is a LOT.
      I generally log on, look around and casually play PvE quests.

        I also enjoyed the earlier titles in the series especially Skyrim. It wasn't an MMO, but totally immersive. The only drawback for me happened when I checked out all of the wonderful mods available on the Nexus website. I became more addicted to playing those than the actual game. Eventually I had installed so many mods on my Skyrim account that the game stopped working properly. As a result, I ended up giving up on that game altogether.
          Oh yeah, I played a LOT of Skyrim and had all sorts of mods (Thomas the tank engine dragons! lol ).
          Yeah, I installed a sort of large modpack (containing 50+ mods), but eventually it killed the stability of the game and I couldn't be bothered fixing it.
          I might get around to it eventually. I'll have to unsubscribe from all mods in Steam and the internal game engine too.

          My daughter has played even more of Skyrim than I have. She doesn't play a lot of computer games, but focuses on just a few she likes and plays those games .
          However, recently she's been into ESO. Probably as she likes Elder scrolls games and has seen me playing ESO lately.

