New to the Game

The way life went, I pretty much missed gaming. I played some pinball, but video cabinets were just phasing in. About as close as I came to D&D were a few text-only games on a friend’s commodore. I got a Nintendo (first generation Zelda time-frame), but gave it away after using a years vacation on it in one go (to be fair, I only got one week because it was my first year). I’m frankly amazed at how big this phenomenon is these days. I’m particularly impressed by the
board games. There’s a face to face to them that I like better than the screen. I played (actually, we all kept straight faces as we mis-played) a board game with DeadAir and Co. based on Mountains of Madness. One person told me about a cafe called Mox Boarding House. Turned out there are two, with a third opening in PDX. I went to the one in Bellevue and was amazed at how huge the crowd is (several parking lots full) and just how successful the place is. At any rate, I’m starting with a game called Arkham Horror, the card game as a way to learn the basics. I’m quite interested in a multi-player game called Middara, but doubt I’ll be able to get three people to commit to that much time and might not be able to manage it myself. My sense is that Magic: The Gathering is king of the hill. But, it strikes me as being just a tad too much about money. What’s cool and in between folks?
