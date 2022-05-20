What books are you reading and/or buying in 2022?

Last weekend I made a nostalgia buy of The Stealer of Souls. The version with the cover showing a tower with an eyeball in its base. I felt compelled to get it as that was my first MM book and I was in a used bookstore a very short distance from the long gone store where I originally made that purchase.
I'm thinking I'll suggest to my daughter that we read The Dreaming City after we finish our current book.
I'm thinking I'll suggest to my daughter that we read The Dreaming City after we finish our current book.