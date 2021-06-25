Announcement

The silence of the girls, by Pat Barker

    The silence of the girls, by Pat Barker

    Trojan war told from the point of of view of the women, enemies from the Greeks, and specially by Briseis, the captive of Achilles.

    This book is a bucket of ice on the reader, but it is a great one, well written and very interesting, even if you think you know the story.

    It is a bucket of ice on the reader because it reminds us about the fate of the captives taken in war, rape and slavery. It is great as it put flesh on the feelings and the motives of the protagonists.for instance, Briseis is not only the object of a competition between two males, but she is a human being, with her autonomy, her feelings.
