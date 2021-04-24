Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Finished two books this week!

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Finished two books this week!

    I finished The house on the borderland by William Hope Hodgeson and Wasp by Eric Frank Russell

    I liked both pretty well and one was recommended from here. I got both from the library. As for what to read next I'm not sure. I have tried reading a few Moderan stories that I read online but I didn't really like them. It is perhaps the way it was written but I'm not sure sometimes I'm just fussy. I have also tried reading Non stop by Brian Aldiss but I didn't finish it as it definitely showed it's age. I'm thinking of getting Ice by Anna Kavan from the library but it does seem an awfully dark book and seems to be one of those books I won't be able to get which does annoy me but I shall try it none the less due to sheer stubbornness.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    I have also had two Gene Wolfe books from the library but have never finished them. I hope I will finish them one day. I think the universe wants me to read his books from the many copies stocked at my library to the twinkle in the eye of the pringles mascot on the supermarket shelf. One day Wolfe... One day...

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X