Finished two books this week!

I finished The house on the borderland by William Hope Hodgeson and Wasp by Eric Frank Russell
I liked both pretty well and one was recommended from here. I got both from the library. As for what to read next I'm not sure. I have tried reading a few Moderan stories that I read online but I didn't really like them. It is perhaps the way it was written but I'm not sure sometimes I'm just fussy. I have also tried reading Non stop by Brian Aldiss but I didn't finish it as it definitely showed it's age. I'm thinking of getting Ice by Anna Kavan from the library but it does seem an awfully dark book and seems to be one of those books I won't be able to get which does annoy me but I shall try it none the less due to sheer stubbornness.
