Classic Short Stories are Really Ideal for the eBook, Tablet, or Mobile Phone.

A month or two ago, I accidentally broke the screen of my Sony T3 eReader. After a weekend of regret, for being so stupid & a certain amount of grieving, because there is no better piece of electronics to take on a camping expedition (apart from a torch), I decided to buy a new screen on Ali-Baba (€17.99 including postage & packing). After reading some handy websites & watching a few tutorial videos on YouTube, with a certain amount of effort, a considerable amount of luck, as well as several cut fingers, I managed to replace it. Almost as good as new.
Anyway, that got me to thinking. What have I stored on there that I was so desperate to hang on to? Well, there's an inordinate amount of short fiction, from the classic period of somewhere in the middle of the 19th century, to the middle of the 20th. A lot of ghost stories & uncanny fiction, as well as a lot of detective fiction. Most of it downloaded, out of copyright, from the excellent, Project Gutenberg site (https://gutenberg.org), or Canada's own, Faded Page.
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes, of course, as well as his Professor Challenger stories. He also wrote some fairly effective, two fisted, pugilism tales, uncanny tales of horror & some rather decent sea faring tales. G.K. Chesterton's Father Brown, quite different from the TV series, with an interesting take on morality. Edgar Wallace's J. G. Reeder, one of the odd-bod detectives I first experienced, as portrayed by Hugh Burden on ITV, back in the early Seventies.
Then there's, Algernon Blackwood, a fine writer of horror, whose, occult physician, John Silence, is a pretty decent entry into the supernatural detective genre. Not forgetting Seabury Quinn's, Jules de Grandin, French occult detective, denizen of Harrisonville, New Jersey & Weird Tales. Not forgetting, my personal favourite, amongst occult detectives, William Hope Hodgson's, proto-steam punk, occult detective, Carnacki, the Ghost Finder. His adventures are a glorious mix of uncanny horror, electrical gadgets & magic.
There's lots more on my e-reader, of course, Burroughs, Christie, Hammett, Le Fanu, Lovecraft, Machen, Poe, Rohmer, Sayers, Verne, Walsh, Yeats & the first year,or two of, Astounding Stories. I can also thoroughly recommend, Songling Pu's Strange Stories from a Chinese Studio. The inspiration for many an occult kung fu movie started from this classic, Qing dynasty, collection of ghostly tales.
Anyway, that got me to thinking. What have I stored on there that I was so desperate to hang on to? Well, there's an inordinate amount of short fiction, from the classic period of somewhere in the middle of the 19th century, to the middle of the 20th. A lot of ghost stories & uncanny fiction, as well as a lot of detective fiction. Most of it downloaded, out of copyright, from the excellent, Project Gutenberg site (https://gutenberg.org), or Canada's own, Faded Page.
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes, of course, as well as his Professor Challenger stories. He also wrote some fairly effective, two fisted, pugilism tales, uncanny tales of horror & some rather decent sea faring tales. G.K. Chesterton's Father Brown, quite different from the TV series, with an interesting take on morality. Edgar Wallace's J. G. Reeder, one of the odd-bod detectives I first experienced, as portrayed by Hugh Burden on ITV, back in the early Seventies.
Then there's, Algernon Blackwood, a fine writer of horror, whose, occult physician, John Silence, is a pretty decent entry into the supernatural detective genre. Not forgetting Seabury Quinn's, Jules de Grandin, French occult detective, denizen of Harrisonville, New Jersey & Weird Tales. Not forgetting, my personal favourite, amongst occult detectives, William Hope Hodgson's, proto-steam punk, occult detective, Carnacki, the Ghost Finder. His adventures are a glorious mix of uncanny horror, electrical gadgets & magic.
There's lots more on my e-reader, of course, Burroughs, Christie, Hammett, Le Fanu, Lovecraft, Machen, Poe, Rohmer, Sayers, Verne, Walsh, Yeats & the first year,or two of, Astounding Stories. I can also thoroughly recommend, Songling Pu's Strange Stories from a Chinese Studio. The inspiration for many an occult kung fu movie started from this classic, Qing dynasty, collection of ghostly tales.