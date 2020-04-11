Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Return of Sexton Blake Oneshot

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Return of Sexton Blake Oneshot

    (W) George Mann, Chris Lowder, Mark Hodder, Karl Stock (A) Jimmy Broxton, Mike Dorey
    Created in 1893 - six years after rival Sherlock Holmes first appeared in print - Sexton Blake went on to become a publishing phenomenon, appearing in 4,000 stories told written and drawn by over 200 different writers and artists and syndicated around the world. And now he is reborn!
    ....

    https://www.previewsworld.com/Catalo...eid=42f983c443

    Tags: None
    • 1 like
Previous template Next
Working...
X