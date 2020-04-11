Return of Sexton Blake Oneshot

(W) George Mann, Chris Lowder, Mark Hodder, Karl Stock (A) Jimmy Broxton, Mike Dorey
Created in 1893 - six years after rival Sherlock Holmes first appeared in print - Sexton Blake went on to become a publishing phenomenon, appearing in 4,000 stories told written and drawn by over 200 different writers and artists and syndicated around the world. And now he is reborn!
....
https://www.previewsworld.com/Catalo...eid=42f983c443
Created in 1893 - six years after rival Sherlock Holmes first appeared in print - Sexton Blake went on to become a publishing phenomenon, appearing in 4,000 stories told written and drawn by over 200 different writers and artists and syndicated around the world. And now he is reborn!
....
https://www.previewsworld.com/Catalo...eid=42f983c443