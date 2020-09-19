Who are the best contemporary fantasy writers in your opinion? I've enjoyed reading China Miéville, K.J. Bishop and Gene Wolfe+ (in particular The Wizard Knight from 2004) but I am pretty much at a loss when it comes to more recent writers. Browsing the contemporary fantasy section in my local bookstore I mainly see a lot of names I don't recognize, and most of it is probably junk anyway :)
What do you think of Moorcocks more recent fantasy novels, if it's fair to categorise them as such: The Moonbeam Roads novels (2001-05) and The Whispering Swarm (2015)?
Do you know of any good sites on the net reviewing new fantasy fiction?
What do you think of Moorcocks more recent fantasy novels, if it's fair to categorise them as such: The Moonbeam Roads novels (2001-05) and The Whispering Swarm (2015)?
Do you know of any good sites on the net reviewing new fantasy fiction?