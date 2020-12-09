Books you were introduced to by Moorcock

I am just reading Black Gods and Scarlet Dreams a collection of short stories about Jirel of Joiry and Northwest Smith by C L Moore. This is a writer I discovered because Mike mentions her. I first came across her writing her some years ago when in a second hand book shop in Sherringham. They had lots of old SciFi and Fantasy and I also picked up The Well of the Unicorn, Three Hearts and Three Lions and The King of Elfland's Daughter. The collection I picked up was called Shambleau, a title I recognised from one of Mike's introductions. Late one evening I began to read the first story in the collection Black God's Kiss. I was quite sleepy and when I awoke the next day I was unsure if I had read what I remembered or if it was a particularly vivid dream. Those who have read the story and its sequel Black God's Shadow will know of the curious dream like quality, a quality also found in many of the Northwest Smith stories such as Scarlet Dream or The Tree of Life. I very strongly recommend these stories. Later I found another Jirel story in a story collection called The Barbarian Swordsmen and then Fantasy Masterworks released a collection with most of the Jirel and Northwest Smith stories. Oddly enough the main one missing was The Quest of the Starstone which features both characters, though I later found that story Quest of the Starstone on Amazon. Jirel was the first post Conan heroic fantasy protagonist published in Weird Tales and the stories deviate from what later became the norms of the Sword and Sorcery genre. They are set in a world that is recognisably late medieval France and include recognisably Christian themes. For example Jirel visits a hellish world in some other dimension but remains unable to see there until she removes her crucifix. The Northwest Smith stories are space stories set in a solar system where many planets are inhabited. However the themes are those of fantasy horror with little hard sci fi involved. Smith and Jirel are in may ways more pragmatic than heroic so that when they do meet up they find themselves set against each other in trying to serve their own interest until . . . well I won't spoil that. All six Jirel stories can be found here https://www.amazon.co.uk/Jirel-Joiry...3&sr=8-1-fkmr0