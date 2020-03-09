Your favourite novels?

Gasp! another book thread!! - for which I apologize in advance. I simply find these enquiries really useful for discovering new books to read. The last few years I have mostly read short story collections of the horror / weird fiction variety. But reading some of MM's books has reminded me how much I used to love reading novels. Here is a list of some of my all-time favourites:
J.G. Ballard, The Drowned World, Concrete Island, Crash.
Ramsey Campbell, The Grin of the Dark.
Philip K. Dick, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, UBIK.
William Gibson, Neuromancer.
Frank Herbert, Dune.
Aldous Huxley, Brave New World.
Shirley Jackson, We Have Always Lived in the Castle, The Haunting of Hill House.
Franz Kafka, The Trial.
Ursula Le Guin, The Books of Earthsea.
Cormac McCarthy, The Road, Outer Dark.
Gustav Meyrink, The Golem.
China Miéville, The Bas-Lag Trilogy.
Yukio Mishima, The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea.
George Orwell, 1984.
Jean Ray, Malpertuis.
Bruno Schulz, The Street of Crocodiles, Sanatorium Under the Sign of the Hourglass.
Arkadi & Boris Strugazki, Roadside Picnic.
Roland Topor, The Tenant.
Robert Walser, Jakob von Gunten.
Michael Moorcock, Stormbringer.
I also got the following which were recommended to me - but haven't got around to read them yet:
Vladimir Nabokov, Pale Fire.
Kurt Vonnegut, Slaughterhouse-Five.
Amos Tutuola, The Palm-Wine Drinkard.
Adolfo Bioy Casares, The Invention of Morel.
Angela Carter, The Infernal Desire Machines of Doctor Hoffman.
Italo Calvino, The Invisible Cities.
Neil Gaiman, American Gods.
Robert Holdstock, Mythago Wood.
Jeff Vandermeer, Borne.
Do you know of any other good sff or weird novels out there?
Also, what is in your opinion Moorcock's best novel?
