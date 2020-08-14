Two top five favorites

Inspired by J-Sun:
Two lists: the first for you top five favorite books when you were 16-20, the second for your
top five now. Comments on overlap, lack of overlap, or embarrassment are encouraged.
I have to post the topic and run, as my 2 year old wants me to read him his favorite book. Mine will follow.
Two lists: the first for you top five favorite books when you were 16-20, the second for your
top five now. Comments on overlap, lack of overlap, or embarrassment are encouraged.
I have to post the topic and run, as my 2 year old wants me to read him his favorite book. Mine will follow.
Comment