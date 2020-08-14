Two top five favorites

Announcement

    Inspired by J-Sun:

    Two lists: the first for you top five favorite books when you were 16-20, the second for your
    top five now. Comments on overlap, lack of overlap, or embarrassment are encouraged.

    I have to post the topic and run, as my 2 year old wants me to read him his favorite book. Mine will follow.

  • #2
    16-20

    Lord Of The Rings Tolkien
    The Hobbit Tolkien
    The Left Hand of Darkness LeGuin
    Childhood's End Arthur Clarke
    It Stephen King

    Now

    Lord Of The Rings Tolkien
    Book of the new Sun Gene Wolfe
    Jack Vance Dying Earth
    The Anubis gate Tim Powers
    Dancers at the end of time Mike
    "From time to time I demonstrate the inconceivable, or mock the innocent, or give truth to liars, or shred the poses of virtue.(...) Now I am silent; this is my mood." From Sundrun's Garden, Jack Vance.
    "As the Greeks have created the Olympus based upon their own image and resemblance, we have created Gotham City and Metropolis and all these galaxies so similar to the corporate world, manipulative, ruthless and well paid, that conceived them." Braulio Tavares.

