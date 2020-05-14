Most Influential Books

A couple of weeks ago I was roped into doing a list of the 10 books that most influenced my reading habits on Facebook.
I thought it worth repeating here to see if anyone else wants to join in and provide some reading inspiration. I may also do something on the Music and Films pages too.
In no particular order (although the top of the list sort of creates itself):
1. The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy - Douglas Adams
2. Stormbringer - Michael Moorcock
3. The Colour of Magic - Terry Pratchett
4. Notes from a Small Island - Bill Bryson
5. High Rise - JG Ballard
6. Fahrenheit 451 - Ray Bradbury
7. Into The Glassroom - Roger McGough
8. Adolf Hitler, My Part In His Downfall - Spike Milligan
9. Doctor Who and the Genesis of the Daleks - Terrance Dicks
10. The Weirdstone of Brisingamen - Alan Garner
