  • #1

    Most Influential Books

    A couple of weeks ago I was roped into doing a list of the 10 books that most influenced my reading habits on Facebook.

    I thought it worth repeating here to see if anyone else wants to join in and provide some reading inspiration. I may also do something on the Music and Films pages too.

    In no particular order (although the top of the list sort of creates itself):

    1. The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy - Douglas Adams
    2. Stormbringer - Michael Moorcock
    3. The Colour of Magic - Terry Pratchett
    4. Notes from a Small Island - Bill Bryson
    5. High Rise - JG Ballard
    6. Fahrenheit 451 - Ray Bradbury
    7. Into The Glassroom - Roger McGough
    8. Adolf Hitler, My Part In His Downfall - Spike Milligan
    9. Doctor Who and the Genesis of the Daleks - Terrance Dicks
    10. The Weirdstone of Brisingamen - Alan Garner

