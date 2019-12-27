Announcement

Ram Dass

  • #1

    Ram Dass

    He finally kicked the shell. Baba Ram Dass left this world behind. The old man truly embodied love and patience. Through his writings and occasional meetings he put me on the right path. Gate gate para gate para sam gate Bodhi svaha. He is here now.
    I('d) tell you all, we are young at the end of this cycle, and there may be no rest even when we are done.- Devin Townsend
