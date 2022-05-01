Announcement

Thank you Mr Moorcock

  • Cabirus
    Cabirus
    Moonbeam Traveller
    • May 2022
    • 1
    #1

    Thank you Mr Moorcock

    Dear Mr Moorcock,

    I am a 52 year old man whose mother tongue is not English, so I would like first to apologise for the poor language I use below.

    I am writing this message to simply thank you for your works, as they have had an influence on my own philosophy since I discovered them as a teenager.
    I won't take up your time by explaining why or how this influence has shaped my mind (at least part of it), but today I'm just happy to say "thank you" to one of my favourite authors: the way I've been looking at life for the last 40 years wouldn't have been the same without reading your books. They have given me a somewhat clearer vision of my existence and how I wanted to live it.

    So, without further words and hoping that you will read this short post: thank you for everything, Mr. Moorcock!

    Best regards from Belgium,

    Vincent.
