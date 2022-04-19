Young Kingdom Maps for sale

Hi Folks. Based on numerous inquiries, Mike and I have decided to release some limited signed numbered copies of the Young Kingdoms map as it appears in the new Saga Editions. The maps are signed by Mike and myself. Along with the map will be a provenance plate for mounting to the back of a frame,AND a signed book plate with a wonderful illustration by Jim Cawthorn. The maps are printed full color on 13 x 19 archival matte paper with an image area of 11 5/8 x 14 7/8. Cost is $100.00 each. There are currently 5 available. All proceeds will go to Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres.
Maps will ship in a sturdy box to prevent damage. At this time we are trying to keep sales to the US/Canada only, but the wonderful John Davey at Jayde Design ([email protected]) will have some in the near future for Mike’s UK fans, he will also have a few French versions as well! At this time we ask that payment to Doctors Without Borders be thru the PayPal Giving Fund. All you need to do is go to PayPal, make a contribution to Doctors Without Borders.send me the receipt (send to [email protected]) you receive from PayPal with your postal address and I will ship the map to you.
Honestly,I really have no idea what the demand will be so we are starting with 5 to test the waters. Should the demand warrant it, we will print more. We will get the maps out to you ASAP but please realize the maps go to Mike in Texas and then back to me in PA and then off to you, so please be a little patient.
Thank you all for your interest in the maps and thank you for helping the truly wonderful organization that is Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres.
Maps will ship in a sturdy box to prevent damage. At this time we are trying to keep sales to the US/Canada only, but the wonderful John Davey at Jayde Design ([email protected]) will have some in the near future for Mike’s UK fans, he will also have a few French versions as well! At this time we ask that payment to Doctors Without Borders be thru the PayPal Giving Fund. All you need to do is go to PayPal, make a contribution to Doctors Without Borders.send me the receipt (send to [email protected]) you receive from PayPal with your postal address and I will ship the map to you.
Honestly,I really have no idea what the demand will be so we are starting with 5 to test the waters. Should the demand warrant it, we will print more. We will get the maps out to you ASAP but please realize the maps go to Mike in Texas and then back to me in PA and then off to you, so please be a little patient.
Thank you all for your interest in the maps and thank you for helping the truly wonderful organization that is Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres.