What are the events leading up to The Dreaming City?

Hi, I’m a newcomer to Moorcock’s writings, and I had a question. Having read Elric of Melnibone’, The Fortress of the Pearl, The Sailor on the Seas of Fate, and The Weird of the White Wolf, I was wondering if Moorcock has any plans to touch on the gap between The Sailor on the Seas of Fate and The Dreaming City? I’m aware the latter was the first Elric story, and the other stories are prequels that came out later, but reading them in chronological order, going from one story to the other felt like an enormously abrupt jump. When we left Elric at the end of The Sailor on the Seas of Fate he was still very much planning to return to Melnibone’ to reign as Emperor once his year was up, marry Cymoril, and apply everything he learned to reform Melnibone’ or, if Yykoon did a good job, possibly abdicate in his favor. Likewise, when we last see him with Count Smiorgan, it was with shame over Stormbringer killing Duke Avan and not wanting to likewise betray Count Smiorgan.
However, then we get to The Dreaming City, where we find a number of massive changes:
1) Elric no longer wants to return to Melnibone’ as Emperor, but instead wants to destroy his homeland utterly.
2) We find out that Yrkoon has declared Elric a renegade (which suggests that Melnibone’ as a nation, in some way, went out of its way to harm Elric, either while he was out in the world or when he returned to reclaim the Ruby Throne).
3) A massive fleet of Sea Lords decided that they needed to invade Melnibone’, even after those raiders were utterly annihilated just a short year or two earlier.
4) Elric, knowing they’ll likely be annihilated in the end by the Melnibonean battle barges and dragons, has no problem betraying his friend Count Smiorgan to his death, so long as it gets him his revenge against Melnibone’.
5) Elric wants revenge against Melnibone’ even though it means also betraying his friends in Melnibone’, like Dyvim Tvar and Magum Colim.
6) After this point, Elric very much considers himself to be an evil man, something he didn’t consider himself to be before.
It feels like some earth shattering events occurred in the span of time between The Sailor on the Seas of Fate and The Dreaming City, so I was wondering if Moorcock has ever addressed that time period or, even better, if he ever intends to address that time period in a future novel. Thanks!