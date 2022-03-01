Announcement

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
Can I send you my book?

  • Paul D
    Paul D
    Moonbeam Traveller
    • Mar 2022
    • 1
    #1

    Can I send you my book?

    I've been a professional ghostwriter and board game writer for decades. My first traditionally published novel in my own name comes out 4/18/22.

    I have shelves and shelves of books with the name MOORCOCK on the spine.

    I'd love to send you a copy of my book (Riftsiders: Unlawful Possession. Urban demonic story.) to sit on your shelf. If you read it, great! If not, just as a token of my appreciation.

    Thanks.

    - Paul D

    www.riftsiders.com
    [email protected]
  • Rothgo
    Rothgo
    Champion of the Unbalanced
    • Aug 2006
    • 6692
    #2
    Mike hasn't been checking these forums for some time now, so you won't get a reply.
    well done yourself though!

