    Mar 2022
    • 2
    #1

    Thank you to MM

    I was a member here years ago, but stopped visiting because life got too busy. Back then, I mentioned that I wanted to write a novel and Mr. Moorcock encouraged me to do so. It took me years to get there, but I finally wrote it and have it up for sale: Arrow's Flight by M.B. Strang. It's fantasy and not like Mr. M's writing, but it shouldn't be. I didn't want to copy his style, so I just went with my own. If you want to know more about the book, information is at mbstrang.com. Thank you for the encouragement, Mr. Moorcock!
