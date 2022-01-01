Question: Siletah Slorg of Oberlorn

The Last Enchantment is my all time favourate short story. No other author I’ve read has come close to matching it.
Slorg is another example of your minor characters that captivate the reader.
But I have always wondered where he came from. The forest of Troos lies within the country of Org which only has one city, its capitol Org and the city and its rulers were fully described in The Bane of the Black Sword where it even said they worshipped no gods (like Teshwan). Yet the names Slorg & Org are too similar to be a co-incidence. So did you envisage Slorg as comming from the city Org or from another city in the country of Org or just from another plane of existance via an extra-planar gate ?
And, have you thought about weaving a prequel to Slorg into one of your Eternal Champion novels, revealing the circumstances that lead to his meeting with Elric in the Forest of Troos. I have always loved coming across those little cross story links like Yyrkoon in Corum’s Sword series and Sadric/Terheli in Corum’s Cold Folk series.
Regards
