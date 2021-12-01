Announcement

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
The Eternal Champion - sharing my audiobook narration

  DerekKingsley
    DerekKingsley
    Moonbeam Traveller
    Dec 2021
    • 1
    #1

    The Eternal Champion - sharing my audiobook narration

    I have recorded an audiobook version of The Eternal Champion as a personal project. A link is below.

    I am starting a career as an audiobook narrator, and I wanted to test my home-studio tech and my editing ability by narrating a novel that didn't already have an audiobook version.
    The 6 books of Corum got an elaborate full-cast recording several years ago, and Neil Gaiman's new audiobook production of the Elric books is due out soon, but I didn't find any existing audiobook of The Eternal Champion, so I chose it.

    I am happy to share the results with you on this forum, including Mr Moorcock himself.
    Chapter-by-chapter MP3s, about 6 hours total, are in this shared folder:
    https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ncarhxk7f...R_vS3fL0a?dl=0

    If you have comments, questions, or suggestions about my narration, please post them here, so I can improve.

    Legal questions for Mr. Moorcock, or whoever advises him on legal matters:
    I read from the 1987 Berkley paperback edition, with a copyright date of 1970. The copyright page says "This book may not be reproduced in whole or in part, by mimeograph or any other means, without permission."
    I see that the latest printing was in 2014 by Titan Books, but I don't own it and I don't know how its copyright message is worded.
    Does this audiobook recording count as one of the "any other means" of reproduction covered by copyright?
    Do I need the author's or publisher's permission to share my recordings on this forum -- publicly but among friends, so to speak? What about sharing them on other online forums for literary or gaming topics?
    Does it matter that I am not asking for payment?
    If it is illegal to share my recordings, I can delete this topic or remove the link (or maybe a forum moderator will do it before I do), and/or I can disable sharing of the folder.

    Depending on my future workload, I would like to record the other novels in the series, The Silver Warriors (a.k.a. Phoenix in Obsidian) and The Dragon in the Sword.
    I would be happy to share those, but I would like to clear the copyright issues first.

    Thanks for reading and listening,
    Derek Kingsley
