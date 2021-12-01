The Eternal Champion - sharing my audiobook narration

I have recorded an audiobook version of The Eternal Champion as a personal project. A link is below.
I am starting a career as an audiobook narrator, and I wanted to test my home-studio tech and my editing ability by narrating a novel that didn't already have an audiobook version.
The 6 books of Corum got an elaborate full-cast recording several years ago, and Neil Gaiman's new audiobook production of the Elric books is due out soon, but I didn't find any existing audiobook of The Eternal Champion, so I chose it.
I am happy to share the results with you on this forum, including Mr Moorcock himself.
Chapter-by-chapter MP3s, about 6 hours total, are in this shared folder:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ncarhxk7f...R_vS3fL0a?dl=0
If you have comments, questions, or suggestions about my narration, please post them here, so I can improve.
Legal questions for Mr. Moorcock, or whoever advises him on legal matters:
I read from the 1987 Berkley paperback edition, with a copyright date of 1970. The copyright page says "This book may not be reproduced in whole or in part, by mimeograph or any other means, without permission."
I see that the latest printing was in 2014 by Titan Books, but I don't own it and I don't know how its copyright message is worded.
Does this audiobook recording count as one of the "any other means" of reproduction covered by copyright?
Do I need the author's or publisher's permission to share my recordings on this forum -- publicly but among friends, so to speak? What about sharing them on other online forums for literary or gaming topics?
Does it matter that I am not asking for payment?
If it is illegal to share my recordings, I can delete this topic or remove the link (or maybe a forum moderator will do it before I do), and/or I can disable sharing of the folder.
Depending on my future workload, I would like to record the other novels in the series, The Silver Warriors (a.k.a. Phoenix in Obsidian) and The Dragon in the Sword.
I would be happy to share those, but I would like to clear the copyright issues first.
Thanks for reading and listening,
Derek Kingsley
