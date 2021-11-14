News: 25th Anniversy 2021 Discussion

Hello,
It's been a long five years since our 20th Anniversary. What will become of multiverse.org in the next year, or next five? What will become of social networks? How do you use The Internet today compared to five years ago? Will any of this exist in five years from now? What was the most significant change in your life over the last five years (don't be too detailed with private information). Have you been taking an interest in any new technology ideas?
Let's have a chat.
It's been a long five years since our 20th Anniversary. What will become of multiverse.org in the next year, or next five? What will become of social networks? How do you use The Internet today compared to five years ago? Will any of this exist in five years from now? What was the most significant change in your life over the last five years (don't be too detailed with private information). Have you been taking an interest in any new technology ideas?
Let's have a chat.