Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
25th Anniversy 2021 Discussion

  • Reinart der Fuchs
    Reinart der Fuchs
    Mr. The Fox
    • May 2006
    • 4701
    News: 25th Anniversy 2021 Discussion

    Hello,

    It's been a long five years since our 20th Anniversary. What will become of multiverse.org in the next year, or next five? What will become of social networks? How do you use The Internet today compared to five years ago? Will any of this exist in five years from now? What was the most significant change in your life over the last five years (don't be too detailed with private information). Have you been taking an interest in any new technology ideas?

    Let's have a chat.
    Infinite complexity according to simple rules.
    Tags: anniversary
