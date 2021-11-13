Technological Singularity: Whose the Boss?

MrWhosetheboss at Youtube posits: "The Metaverse could be a problem."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgJwPco3wew
Digital natives (babies) will grow into theses systems. Get ready for Disneyverse and Kaiser-Permanenteverse. I have to agree that Facebookverse doesn't have the ring Metaverse does.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgJwPco3wew
Digital natives (babies) will grow into theses systems. Get ready for Disneyverse and Kaiser-Permanenteverse. I have to agree that Facebookverse doesn't have the ring Metaverse does.