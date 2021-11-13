Announcement

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
Technological Singularity: Whose the Boss?

  Reinart der Fuchs
    Reinart der Fuchs
    gefangener fuchs
    May 2006
    • 4699
    #1

    Technological Singularity: Whose the Boss?

    MrWhosetheboss at Youtube posits: "The Metaverse could be a problem."

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgJwPco3wew

    Digital natives (babies) will grow into theses systems. Get ready for Disneyverse and Kaiser-Permanenteverse. I have to agree that Facebookverse doesn't have the ring Metaverse does.
    Infinite complexity according to simple rules.
