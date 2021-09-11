Announcement

  • postodave
    postodave
    Citizen of Tanelorn
    • Jul 2011
    • 245
    #1

    Chaos sign

    On my way to work this morning I saw a red van with the eight arrowed symbol of chaos and the words, 'Forged in the fires of chaos' on the side. There was a skull on the back but no indication of any particular line of business.
