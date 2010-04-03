The Nature of the Catastrophe

I recently picked up a copy of "Space, Time and Nathanial" by Brian Aldiss, which I haven't read for at least 40 years. I must've read it a lot in the 70s though, as every story was familiar, even down to particular phrases! However, one I noticed for the first time. In the story "The Failed Men", Aldiss uses the phrase "nature of the catastrophe". More specifically his narrator was essentially asking "What was the exact nature of the catastrophe?"
Now that's a phrase which every fan of Michael Moorcock's Cornelius stories is blindingly familiar with, and to be honest I've never heard it anywhere else. Now I know that Brian and Mike were close associates on New Worlds, and more obviously friends, so I wondered was it a phrase that they were both familiar with? You know, the way a couple of mates will often use the same words or phrases. It's certainly got a nice ring to it, and to my mind is quite a unique phrase, juxtaposing a measured study "what is the nature of-?" with something sudden and overwhelming as a catastrophe.
If I find it in a Normal Spinrod book, then I'll know I'm onto something.
Now that's a phrase which every fan of Michael Moorcock's Cornelius stories is blindingly familiar with, and to be honest I've never heard it anywhere else. Now I know that Brian and Mike were close associates on New Worlds, and more obviously friends, so I wondered was it a phrase that they were both familiar with? You know, the way a couple of mates will often use the same words or phrases. It's certainly got a nice ring to it, and to my mind is quite a unique phrase, juxtaposing a measured study "what is the nature of-?" with something sudden and overwhelming as a catastrophe.
If I find it in a Normal Spinrod book, then I'll know I'm onto something.