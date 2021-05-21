Announcement

Privacy Improvements for this website

    Site Info: Privacy Improvements for this website

    We have disabled all social sharing. Twitter, Facebook and Google integration has been disabled, so, no more sharing, or Facebook logins, or Twitter tagging. Nothing.

    This is to ensure your future visits are private more or less. Our site no longer passes information about your interests to those 3rd parties to be sold. vBulletin Cloud was passing those by default. No longer. This means our website will be less relevant in searches for Moorcock related information. I suggest going as far as clearing your cookies related to multiverse.org in you browser.
