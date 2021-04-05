Moorcock on Facebook *Welcome to Moorcock’s Miscellany*

Just a quick post to welcome everyone joining Moorcock’s Miscellany in light of Mike’s ‘Jeremiah Cornelius’ account being deleted from Facebook.
’Welcome’.
Please introduce yourself here and bear with us while we brush the cobwebs from the rafters as we get the old site up and running again.
Linda Moorcock has said that Mike will be returning here following the boot from Facebook to answer questions and engage with his readers but when he actually checks in I can’t say.
Anyway, make yourselves at home and check out the features available. I know this isn’t Facebook but hopefully it will soon feel like home again (unless and until Facebook let Mike back in).
