Announcement

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
Moorcock off Facebook *Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany*

    Site Info: Moorcock off Facebook *Welcome to Moorcock’s Miscellany*

    Just a quick post to welcome everyone joining Moorcock’s Miscellany in light of Mike’s ‘Jeremiah Cornelius’ account being deleted from Facebook.

    ’Welcome’.

    Please introduce yourself here and bear with us while we brush the cobwebs from the rafters as we get the old site up and running again.

    Linda Moorcock has said that Mike will be returning here following the boot from Facebook to answer questions and engage with his readers but when he actually checks in I can’t say.

    Anyway, make yourselves at home and check out the features available. I know this isn’t Facebook but hopefully it will soon feel like home again (unless and until Facebook let Mike back in).
    _"For an eternity Allard was alone in an icy limbo where all the colours were bright and sharp and comfortless.
    _For another eternity Allard swam through seas without end, all green and cool and deep, where distorted creatures drifted, sometimes attacking him.
    _And then, at last, he had reached the real world – the world he had created, where he was God and could create or destroy whatever he wished.
    _He was supremely powerful. He told planets to destroy themselves, and they did. He created suns. Beautiful women flocked to be his. Of all men, he was the mightiest. Of all gods, he was the greatest."
    Thanks for allowing me on here, Mr Moorcock's works have changed the architecture of my brain since I was a teenager, so the fact that he is online, in regular communication with his fans, answers questions, & is so generous with his precious time means a hell of a lot!
