Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
Luther Arkwright optioned for TV production

    News: Luther Arkwright optioned for TV production

    Fans of award-winning comic creator Bryan Talbot‘s ground-braking graphic novel series Luther Arkwright will be delighted to hear that British TV production company Three River Studios (The Great Martian War, Trackers) has optioned the rights to develop, finance and produce a live action, returnable TV series.

    (A “returnable” series is one producers hope will prove long running, over multiple seasons, as opposed to a limited mini series).
    https://downthetubes.net/?p=126595&f...FTdOG9Lejcv1IY

    Also here (with more of a Moorcock-influence vibe):
    https://bleedingcool.com/tv/bryan-ta...-as-tv-series/
