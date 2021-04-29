News: Luther Arkwright optioned for TV production

Fans of award-winning comic creator Bryan Talbot‘s ground-braking graphic novel series Luther Arkwright will be delighted to hear that British TV production company Three River Studios (The Great Martian War, Trackers) has optioned the rights to develop, finance and produce a live action, returnable TV series.
(A “returnable” series is one producers hope will prove long running, over multiple seasons, as opposed to a limited mini series).
https://downthetubes.net/?p=126595&f...FTdOG9Lejcv1IY
Also here (with more of a Moorcock-influence vibe):
https://bleedingcool.com/tv/bryan-ta...-as-tv-series/
