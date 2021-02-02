News: The “Stormbringer” Sessions: Sketches For A Graphic Novel

Very few copies available. See link for details:
https://moorcography.org/the-stormbr...KOm_deVzEZfLpc
Jayde Design (in association with Savoy Books) proudly presents The Stormbringer Sessions: Sketches For a Graphic Novel by James Cawthorn.
Elric of Melniboné — proud prince of ruins, kinslayer — call him what you will. He remains, together with maybe Jerry Cornelius, Moorcock’s most enduring, if not always most endearing, character…
This book is not a finished graphic novel, as such. Neither is it merely a book of rough sketches.
While organising the late, great James Cawthorn’s archive for deposit at Oxford University’s world-renowned Bodleian Library, two boxes were discovered labelled “Stormbringer Roughs” and “Stormbringer Strip Photocopies”. In combination, they comprised a complete set of the artist’s incredibly detailed preliminary sketches for an ultimately unrealised, brand-new graphic adaptation — some two hundred and fifty pages, in total — of Moorcock’s classic Elric of Melniboné novel, Stormbringer.
Entirely unpublished previously, that is what this book is…
A “work of powerful and sustained imagination” and the “most perfect collaboration between artist and writer that there has ever been”.
It should be noted that the book’s afterword, by Savoy Books co-founder David Britton, was his last completed piece of writing before his death in December 2020 (q.v., although there is one final novel left to be published posthumously).
