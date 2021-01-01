Question: Concerning the Eternal Champion.

Is it possible for me to make a literary reference to your concept of the Eternal Champion?
I am attempting to write/draw a comic, and I'm a fair way into production (not related to Elric).
I really find the idea behind it very interesting as a multiverse of characters with a similar mind set as an explanation for writers making the same characters between each other's stories.
