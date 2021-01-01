Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Concerning the Eternal Champion.

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Question: Concerning the Eternal Champion.

    Is it possible for me to make a literary reference to your concept of the Eternal Champion?
    I am attempting to write/draw a comic, and I'm a fair way into production (not related to Elric).
    I really find the idea behind it very interesting as a multiverse of characters with a similar mind set as an explanation for writers making the same characters between each other's stories.
    Tags: eternal champion
Previous template Next
Working...
X