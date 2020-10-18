Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Does Michael read this forum? and a request.

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Does Michael read this forum? and a request.

    Hi admins. Does Michael read this forum or possibly post?
    I've been a huge MM fan since I was a teenager in the 80s. Thanks Mike for some great reads and keeping me sane in my younger days.

    I have cancer now and don't know how long I have, as it's spread over my body.

    I would really love a hello and goodbye from Mike, But I understand if it's not possible.

    Anyway, thanks for all the great novels and wonderful reads I've had of your work.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X