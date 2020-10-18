Does Michael read this forum? and a request.

Hi admins. Does Michael read this forum or possibly post?
I've been a huge MM fan since I was a teenager in the 80s. Thanks Mike for some great reads and keeping me sane in my younger days.
I have cancer now and don't know how long I have, as it's spread over my body.
I would really love a hello and goodbye from Mike, But I understand if it's not possible.
Anyway, thanks for all the great novels and wonderful reads I've had of your work.
I've been a huge MM fan since I was a teenager in the 80s. Thanks Mike for some great reads and keeping me sane in my younger days.
I have cancer now and don't know how long I have, as it's spread over my body.
I would really love a hello and goodbye from Mike, But I understand if it's not possible.
Anyway, thanks for all the great novels and wonderful reads I've had of your work.