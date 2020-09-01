Announcement

Elric, Nazis, Kitsch, Von Bek

    Hello folks and fen ... I'm looking for your help in identifying a passage that I thought was from the Dreamthief's Daughter, but can't find it. It was, I thought, an extensive discourse by Von Bek about the rise of the Third Reich through its use of kitsch to appeal to popular prejudices within the German population; in particular, there was the use by the Nazis of ethnocentric kitsch in which Jews were depicted as threats to "apple-cheeked" children of wholesome Bavarian families. But, upon searching the text of that book, I'm unable to find the keywords or passages. Did I imagine this? Read it somewhere else? Any advice or referrals are most welcome!
