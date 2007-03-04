Announcement

  • #1

    Karl May

    Dear Mike,

    I have been reading a little about Karl May in the past few days and wondered if you might like to comment on his place in your writing.

    From the little I know of him he fascinates me as a character in his own right, Off to a fairly poor start in life he was in and out of jail for petty crimes in his youth including for the theft of candles and a watch. And, in some ways his prison time was the making of him as a writer as he became the superintendent of a prison library and then later was put on the straight and narrow somewhat by a mentor.

    My impression is that a lot of his early writing was in magazines and newspapers (like other writers of the time) before being collected into books.

    I think I have spotted the odd reference to 'Old Shatterhand' in your own work and wondered if he might have provided some inspiration for some of your own characters - i am put in mind of unreliable narrators like Colonel Pyat for example.

    Regards,

    Greg Horne
    Melbourne
    Australia

