Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

A mention of Mike at the Hugos

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    A mention of Mike at the Hugos

    Jeanette Ng, whose speech at let year’s Hugo’s was part of getting the John W. Campbell Award renamed to the Astounding award, mentioned Mike in an acceptance speech this year, giving him credit for calling out Campbell’s fascism and it’s negative impact on SF.

    Having trouble with the link, but you can find it on The Guardian’s site, in the book section where they covered the Hugo’s.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X