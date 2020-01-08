A mention of Mike at the Hugos

Jeanette Ng, whose speech at let year’s Hugo’s was part of getting the John W. Campbell Award renamed to the Astounding award, mentioned Mike in an acceptance speech this year, giving him credit for calling out Campbell’s fascism and it’s negative impact on SF.
Having trouble with the link, but you can find it on The Guardian’s site, in the book section where they covered the Hugo’s.
Having trouble with the link, but you can find it on The Guardian’s site, in the book section where they covered the Hugo’s.