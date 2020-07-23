Announcement

John Davey Launches MOORCOGRAPHY.ORG The Michael Moorcock Bibliography Web Site

    News: John Davey Launches MOORCOGRAPHY.ORG The Michael Moorcock Bibliography Web Site

    Dear all,

    John & Maureen Davey are proud to present Moorcography.org: The Michael Moorcock Bibliography, a work in (slow) progress.

    The homepage address is this: https://moorcography.org,

    although this page explains more about the website: https://moorcography.org/about.

    It is still in its very earliest stages of development, and will take many years to come even close to completion. So we've decided to launch the site now (as it says above) as a work in slow progress.

    The only two areas with any (vaguely) substantial data entries are...

    https://moorcography.org/books

    and https://moorcography.org/appendices.

    The intention is to enter more data each and every day, although not always solely in those two areas.

    N.B. (1): Please note that the site has not really been designed to be viewed on a mobile/cell ’phone, and would be best experienced on a desktop, laptop or tablet.

    N.B. (2): Through no fault of our own, it is also not best viewed using the "discontinued" (i.e. superceded) 'Internet Explorer' web browser.

    N.B. (3): For those of you interested in knowing a little more about the life and work of Michael Moorcock, please see: https://moorcography.org/michael-moorcock-2.

    Any additions, comments, corrections or queries -- you know where to find us...

    Thanx & best,

    John & Maureen Davey.
    _"For an eternity Allard was alone in an icy limbo where all the colours were bright and sharp and comfortless.
    _For another eternity Allard swam through seas without end, all green and cool and deep, where distorted creatures drifted, sometimes attacking him.
    _And then, at last, he had reached the real world – the world he had created, where he was God and could create or destroy whatever he wished.
    _He was supremely powerful. He told planets to destroy themselves, and they did. He created suns. Beautiful women flocked to be his. Of all men, he was the mightiest. Of all gods, he was the greatest."
