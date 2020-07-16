Any thoughts on a Folio Society editions?

I just missed out on a copy of Ray Bradbury's The Martian Chronicles which had an introduction by Michael Moorcock (I bought The Illustrated Man instead).
They publish a decent range of illustrated Science Fiction and Fantasy novels, beautiful volumes - that are not cheap.
Iw as wondering if there was any prospect of some of Michael Moorcock's works appearing. If so, which ones would folk like to see?
They publish a decent range of illustrated Science Fiction and Fantasy novels, beautiful volumes - that are not cheap.
Iw as wondering if there was any prospect of some of Michael Moorcock's works appearing. If so, which ones would folk like to see?