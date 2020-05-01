Game: Stormbringer

Whatever happened to the stormbringer game... I saw some good screenshots and then I understand it fell foul of budget. Is the option now back open and can any of the material be recovered?
It won't obviously make a viable mainstream high tech console game now, but it might still be very much usable work to make into an Android/iOS game.
The artwork looked great, it's such a shame.
