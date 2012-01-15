Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany


Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you!
See more
See less

Whats the E-Publishing intent looking like?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Whats the E-Publishing intent looking like?

    It feels like the e-publishing intent got stated back in 2015/6 timeframes and came un-stuck somewhere. I check kindle periodically, but the flood of works dried up and the Cornelius Quartet remains elusive. All the others, not the big one. Lots of other stuff, not the one I crave.

    Is this an ugly IPR squabble? Ugly in the sense that the e-publishers are notoriously tight fisted over IPR rights in these cases.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X