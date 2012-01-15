Whats the E-Publishing intent looking like?

It feels like the e-publishing intent got stated back in 2015/6 timeframes and came un-stuck somewhere. I check kindle periodically, but the flood of works dried up and the Cornelius Quartet remains elusive. All the others, not the big one. Lots of other stuff, not the one I crave.
Is this an ugly IPR squabble? Ugly in the sense that the e-publishers are notoriously tight fisted over IPR rights in these cases.
