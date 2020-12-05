Announcement

    Moorcock's Miscellany Update - Registration Works Again

    The good news is that when you register, you get an email with good link now. Very sorry for the inconvenience. A few of the links in the email don't work and just send you to the front page.
    Infinite complexity according to simple rules.
