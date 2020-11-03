Announcement

Removal of VAT on eBooks in the UK

  • #1

    News: Removal of VAT on eBooks in the UK

    Link here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-51832899

    Will the removal of VAT on eBooks make for a resurgence in that market?

    The associated market of eReaders has looked to be a dead-tech for a few years now for two reasons: no need to upgrade old devices that work perfectly well, and the perception of high cost of eBooks themselves.

    There have been a few questions on Facebook re. Mike's eBook availability which this likely won't effect (as they were mainly USA based), but ripples do travel.
