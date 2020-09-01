Announcement

Which Doctor was at the party in the Condition of Muzak

    Which Doctor was at the party in the Condition of Muzak

    In the chapter of the Condition of Muzak titled 'The Mirror, or Harlequin Everywhere' Mr Smiles complains because he has not been alowed to come to the party as Frankenstein who was not suitable, or too modern or to general, but notes that Doctor Who was there. I had always assumed this was the first doctor for some reason, I think because by the seventies I felt he had become mythical. But now I wonder if that was the doctor Mike intended. I assume it was someone dressed as the Doctor but now I wonder about that; now we know he exists in Moorcock's multiverse, could the real Doctor have poped in?
