Iris Wildthyme as the Jerry Cornelius of her age

I first came across Iris Wildthyme through the Big Finish audios where she was played by Katy Manning with an outrageous accent described as coming from ‘every part of the North’. She was obviously a parody of Doctor Who, travelling through Time and Space in a double decker bus that was slightly smaller on the inside than the out. It turned out that the character, created by Paul Magrs, had quite a history, beginning in his mainstream novels. When Magrs began writing Dr Who stories and novels in the nineties he introduced Wildthyme into that world. His first Dr Who novel includes an afterword in which he explains both the influence of Doctor Who novelisations on him as a child and his conception of Doctor Who as magic realism.
Iris went on to appear in Doctor Who audios and eventually in her own novels. The novels tell of her origins and include a metafictional trope where Iris is pushed into an alternative universe where she was the star of a rather tacky Sci-Fi series. She also appears in short story collections by multiple writers published by Obverse Books. Like Jerry she has an original creator and then a kind of life of her own, though Magrs seems to keep recapturing her. Although she took on the identity of a Doctor Who spin off there has also been a spin off from Iris in the shape of Vince Cosmos, a rather wonderful conceit where a Bowie like rock star really is an alien fighting Martians who have returned in the seventies in disguise after their unsuccessful invasion attempt (a la H. G. Wells) in the late nineteenth century.
Iris hops genres, hops media and hops writers. The point where I was reminded of Jerry was when I got hold of a collection called Lady Stardust which, as the title indicates, was a Bowie themed collection of stories, written by various hands. This included a Vince Cosmos story by Magrs himself and my favourite a mock Wikipedia entry about Bowie’s Low album which was alleged to have originally been a double album co-produced by Iris and aimed at fending off an alien attack on Berlin. It seemed like the character was being used as a template for some very imaginative writing that was going off in multiple directions.
I wondered if anyone else had come across Iris and whether other people saw Iris as a kind of successor to Jerry.
Iris went on to appear in Doctor Who audios and eventually in her own novels. The novels tell of her origins and include a metafictional trope where Iris is pushed into an alternative universe where she was the star of a rather tacky Sci-Fi series. She also appears in short story collections by multiple writers published by Obverse Books. Like Jerry she has an original creator and then a kind of life of her own, though Magrs seems to keep recapturing her. Although she took on the identity of a Doctor Who spin off there has also been a spin off from Iris in the shape of Vince Cosmos, a rather wonderful conceit where a Bowie like rock star really is an alien fighting Martians who have returned in the seventies in disguise after their unsuccessful invasion attempt (a la H. G. Wells) in the late nineteenth century.
Iris hops genres, hops media and hops writers. The point where I was reminded of Jerry was when I got hold of a collection called Lady Stardust which, as the title indicates, was a Bowie themed collection of stories, written by various hands. This included a Vince Cosmos story by Magrs himself and my favourite a mock Wikipedia entry about Bowie’s Low album which was alleged to have originally been a double album co-produced by Iris and aimed at fending off an alien attack on Berlin. It seemed like the character was being used as a template for some very imaginative writing that was going off in multiple directions.
I wondered if anyone else had come across Iris and whether other people saw Iris as a kind of successor to Jerry.