    Recent posts/replies?

    Sorry if I come across as a Luddite, but I was wondering if there is an easy way to see the latest activity on the forums in general. I know that there is a tab "Latest Activity" which lists new topics, but is there a function where I can see the most recent replies?

    In some forums I have frequented in the past there is a way to access a listing where all topics are listed in descending order by date of last replies. I suppose this is an algorithm which FB uses as well in many groups, and seems to be fairly effective... (effective in what, I don't know!)

    Edit: OK, after a bit more caffeine I think I may have gotten a feel for this thing. I believe the best method to accomplish what I was getting at above is to look at "Last Post" on the right side column of each sub-forum to look for new activity on each feed. Or alternately, go into a sub-forum of interest and then the posts are listed in order of descending activity. I knew I could figure this out eventually! Please don't mind the smell of smoke...

    https://ariochspad.blogspot.com/
    Last edited by EdCh; 05-06-2021, 07:53 AM.
    https://ariochspad.blogspot.com/
    A rough fix, which works on the previous 24hrs of posts, is, log out & you should be able to click on, Today's Posts, which replaces, New Topics, top left of the Home Page, under Forums. Then log in, again & you can return to the results by left clicking as a reference point.

    Welcome aboard, by the way!
    Last edited by Pietro_Mercurios; 05-06-2021, 08:00 AM. Reason: Dexter ~ Sinister...

      Thanks. I just edited my original post to describe another methodology which I think I can get used to. But I will try the above as well. I think FB has dumbed me down a bit. On the face of it this forum has so many buttons it's a bit intimidating, but I do like the organization of topics. I used to complain about the lack of sub-forums on FB and now that I get them I'm looking over at the other side of the lawn..

        Welcome aboard, by the way!
        Thanks! I will do a more formal introduction here after I complete and post my latest Moorcock blog article, which will be on The Condition of Muzak. I've had it on the back burner for a while in order to take care of some even older back-burnered projects, but I am back in the Phantom now....

