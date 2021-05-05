Recent posts/replies?

Sorry if I come across as a Luddite, but I was wondering if there is an easy way to see the latest activity on the forums in general. I know that there is a tab "Latest Activity" which lists new topics, but is there a function where I can see the most recent replies?
In some forums I have frequented in the past there is a way to access a listing where all topics are listed in descending order by date of last replies. I suppose this is an algorithm which FB uses as well in many groups, and seems to be fairly effective... (effective in what, I don't know!)
Edit: OK, after a bit more caffeine I think I may have gotten a feel for this thing. I believe the best method to accomplish what I was getting at above is to look at "Last Post" on the right side column of each sub-forum to look for new activity on each feed. Or alternately, go into a sub-forum of interest and then the posts are listed in order of descending activity. I knew I could figure this out eventually! Please don't mind the smell of smoke...
https://ariochspad.blogspot.com/
