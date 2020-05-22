Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Accidentally Done a Ms Brunner On Another Poster

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Accidentally Done a Ms Brunner On Another Poster

    This is the original Pietro_Mercurios, reinstated through the sterling efforts of Reinart der Fuchs. Unfortunately, I also appear to be, Porcus Volans, as my moniker appears over his posts & topics. Of course, I am not the estimable PV. Not quite sure what has happened. I did have another ID, which I originally used as I'd long since lost my old e-mail address & the good Reinart had kindly merged that one with my original identity. Apparently, I've absorbed PV, like Ms Brunner absorbing one of her, 'travelling companions,' in the the process.

    Hopefully, the Time Centre techies will be able to sort this one out.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X