Hi there!
I go by Drusil online, I'm a 21 year old dude. My dad introduced me to Moorcock's Elric Saga when I was in middle school, gifting me a whole set of paperbacks for Yule in 2014 and I've been a huge fan ever since. I've got a chaos star tattoo and everything.
Elric is always my number one but I also hugely enjoy the Corum books and Hawkmoon as well- I havent gotten to the others but I'm working through reading all the eternal champion series.
I'm very happy to find an online community like this! Thank you for having me :)
