New Elric fan here

Hello, all. I’m a new Moorcock fan as of this year, actually. And funnily enough, it all came about because of the Witcher. I chose to read that series (I’d only previously read The Last Wish, but decided to reread it and then read the rest of the 8-novel series). I read the first four books but, as I went, I heard that the Witcher was a ripoff of Elric of Melnibone’, who I’d heard of before but never really paid attention to (And that whole time I mispronounced Melnibone’ as Mel-nih-bone, like a dog with a bone).
What got me really interested were two YouTube videos by Razorfist here..
https://youtu.be/P80UTMrpFIY
…..and later on here.
https://youtu.be/TkiP64adGjY
So I decided to pick up the comic adaptations he suggested, plus the novels, so thus far I’ve read the following books (although I’ve ordered all the separate novels in paperback off eBay).
4D11D213-D730-4766-B5DF-5683D6C0F58D.jpg B8C982CF-D196-4198-9C48-F1533FC9BA4F.jpg
D1412699-67DC-4536-98F6-802A91BB7796.jpg BA77B675-753B-4590-8EF6-50A719457A5A.jpg
732270DB-AE3B-4E09-8EA5-64B50129A44A.jpg F3669EDC-B531-4612-B865-D34BBA0E5207.jpg
I’ve jumped back to the Witcher series after reading all of these, as I’m waiting for the release of this volume before I continue (https://www.amazon.com/dp/1534445714...6MGW56&psc=1&r ef_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it). I got all the paperbacks off eBay, but I’d rather carry a hardcover book around to read rather than old paperbacks that I’ll be worried will fall apart.
Anyway, having read Elric of Melnibone’, The Fortress of the Pearl, The Sailor on the Seas of Fate, and The Weird of the White Wolf, I have a question. Namely, does anyone know if Moorcock has any plans to close the gap between The Sailor on the Seas of Fate and The Dreaming City? I’m aware the latter was the first Elric story, and the other stories are prequels that came out later, but reading them in chronological order, going from one story to the other felt like an enormously abrupt jump. When we left Elric at the end of The Sailor on the Seas of Fate, he was still very much planning to return to Melnibone’ to reign as Emperor once his year was up, marry Cymoril, and apply everything he learned to reform Melnibone’ or, if Yykoon did a good job, possibly abdicate in his favor. Likewise, when we last see him with Count Smiorgan, it was with shame over Duke Avan and not wanting to likewise betray Count Smiorgan.
However, then we get to The Dreaming City, where we find a number of massive changes:
1) Elric no longer wants to return to Melnibone’ as Emperor, but instead wants to destroy his homeland utterly.
2) We find out that Yrkoon has declared Elric a renegade (which suggests that Melnibone’ as a nation, in some way, went out of its way to harm Elric).
3) A massive fleet of Sea Lords decided that they needed to invade Melnibone’.
4) Elric, knowing they’ll likely be annihilated in the end by the Melnibonean battle barges and dragons, has no problem betraying his friend Count Smiorgan to his death, so long as it gets him his revenge against Melnibone’.
5) Elric wants revenge against Melnibone’ even though it means also betraying his friends in Melnibone’, like Dyvim Tvar and Magum Colim.
6) After this point, Elric very much considers himself to be an evil person, something he didn’t consider himself to be before.
It feels like some earth shattering events occurred inbetween there, so I was wondering if Moorcock has ever addressed that time period or, even better, if he ever intends to address that time period in a future novel. Thanks!
